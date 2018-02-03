Presidential candidate Sarkissian meets with Armenian students in Moscow

Yerevan/Mediamax/. RPA-nominated presidential candidate Armen Sarkissian and Armenian Ambassador to Russia Vardan Toghanyan have met with Armenian students in Moscow.

The Armenian Embassy in Russia has informed that during the meeting Armen Sarkissian attached importance to involvement of young people in Armenia’s public, political, economic, scientific and cultural life and asked them to describe their vision of Armenia’s future.



The students, who study in different universities in Moscow, thanked Armen Sarkissian for the sincere conversation and open dialogue.



The presidential candidate promised to continue the series of similar meetings.