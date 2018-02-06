Dilijan to host semifinals for the “Diamond Challenge”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. On February 10 Dilijan Community Center (DCC) is holding a Live Pitch Event to choose the semifinalists from Armenia for the Diamond Challenge, the first international youth contest aimed at empowering the next generation through entrepreneurship.

In August 2017, DCC became Armenia’s official representative for the contest, and began coaching youths on how to develop projects.



“The goals of the Diamond Challenge contest are similar to those we have been pursuing in Dilijan for two years already – implementing educational programmes on social entrepreneurship and supporting youngsters and their parents in launching their own projects. And now we are trying to engage youth from the whole of Armenia, helping them to come up with ideas and striving to make them happen. Youth with a proactive attitude, entrepreneurial potential and who possess confidence will help Armenia to prosper”, said the DCC's Director Roubina Ter-Martirosyan.



In early January 2018, 20 enthusiastic teams of high school students aged 14-18 from all over Armenia, including one from UWC Dilijan, submitted their proposals and pitch decks to take part in the preliminary selection round. Hundreds of judges from around the world whittled the competition down to 10 finalists, using the judging criteria of feasibility, growth potential and wow factor.



The 10 best Armenian teams will arrive to Dilijan on 10th February to pitch their ideas before a judging panel of high-profile Armenian and international experts to select Armenia’s entrant, who will win a $ 1,000 USD grant and the chance to travel to the Youth Entrepreneurship Summit final at the University of Delaware in the United States to compete against semifinalists from 17 other countries for additional prizes.



Leigh Carter, the wife of the US Ambassador to Armenia, will welcome the teams and Rafi Baghdjian, CEO of IDeA Foundation, will deliver a motivational speech. Experts from the business world, managers and consultants, as well as representatives of the Peace Corps Armenia are expected among the guests.