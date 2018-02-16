Ruben Vardanyan: We are trying to find the right path for Aurora

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Co-founder of the Aurora Humanitarian Initiative Ruben Vardanyan has noted that the two years of activity showed the initiative has rich content that can be used more extensively.

He has made that remark in the interview with Armenia TV Channel. The full interview is available online.



According to Ruben Vardanyan, the initiative finds better ways to move forward though assessment of failed and successful efforts.



“We realized that organizing one big event was not right. We need to hold several events in different countries. We tread carefully, because some people don’t accept the format and level of our initiative. Some ask why Aurora is “not Armenian enough” and others ask why it is “too Armenian”. We are trying to maintain a balance and find the right path that will allow us to advance the initiative, so that people will talk about the content, not the form,” explained Ruben Vardanyan.



For that reason, they decided to hold Aurora Dialogues not only in Yerevan, but also other cities, countries. The first event took place in December 2017, Berlin and was titled "Millions on the Move: Need for Development and Integration”.



