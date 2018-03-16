Armenia’s President-elect meets with East-West Institute members

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenia’s President-elect Armen Sarkissian had a meeting in New York with members of East-West Institute non-governmental organization.

“The discussion covered issues on implementation of joint programs in Armenia,” Armen Sarkissian’s office informs.



It noted that East-West Institute was founded in 1980. The organization targets modern challenges, which undermine stability on different continents.



Armen Sarkissian has been Vice Chairman of the organization since 2008.



Honorary chairmen and directors of the institute include former President of Finland Martti Ahtisaari, former President of Romania Emil Constantinescu, former Foreign Minister and Vice Chancellor of Germany Hans-Dietrich Genscher.