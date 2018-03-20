Yerevan /Mediamax/. Aurora Humanitarian Initiative announced a call for volunteers to participate in the 2018 Aurora Prize special weekend of events that will take place from June 8-10.

“We are looking for responsible and energetic individuals, wishing to contribute to the cause of humanity and gain unforgettable experience, as part of an important international event in Armenia. Join us to help, learn, and share the celebration of the human spirit and wonderful work of those people, who save others risking their own life and making our world a better place to live!”, Aurora’s statement says.



All interested candidates are invited to apply by filling out and submitting the application form by April 8, 2018.



Shortlisted candidates will be invited for an interview. The results of the selection process will be announced by May 8, 2018.



For additional information, please contact Maria Aloyan: +374 55 220147, m.aloyan@auroraprize.com.