Ruben Vardanyan: Be brave and get out of the box

On March 20, 2018 co-founders of Initiatives for Development of Armenia (IDeA) Foundation Ruben Vardanyan and Veronika Zonabend met with professors and students of American University of Armenia.



At the meeting Ruben Vardanyan presented for the first time the new motto of IDeA: “Think to connect, think to create, think to act”.



“The world in becoming interconnected; we are living in a very unique time period. “Think to connect” is the best way for smart and educated people to unite around similar values.



“Think to create” implies creating something new, interesting and unusual after connecting people with each other. “Think to act” is about not only thinking, but also acting. I’m convinced that this is the main answer to the question of who we are and what we are doing. We aim at bringing happiness, which isn’t calculated in money,” Ruben Vardanyan said.



He touched upon the report of the World Bank, according to which Armenia holds the 129th place among the happiest nations. Ruben Vardanyan said that he didn’t like this indicator, as it only showed “our dreams and thoughts about the future, as well as how we feel and whether we believe that we can do more for the generations to come.”



Mediamax presents the most noteworthy thoughts voiced at the meeting.



The important sides of triangle



Education, sustainable development and migration are sides of a triangle, the understanding and developments of which is becoming more and more essential. This is an important element of the success or failure of any country. There are several forms of migration, which significantly impact the economic growth.



It’s worth pointing out brain drain as a widespread form of migration. Many people decide to leave their countries to get quality education. This phenomenon occurs not only in Armenia, as even the most developed countries have to face this issue. People depart for places, where they can succeed.



Ruben Vardanyan Photo: Mediamax

Challenges of modern education

Fake reality and irrelevance of money

The importance of speaking several languages

Ruben Vardanyan Photo: Mediamax

The necessity of excessive reading

A big dream