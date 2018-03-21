Aurora Initiative still has a long way ahead, co-founder says

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Co-founder of the Ideas for Development of Armenia (IDeA) Foundation Ruben Vardanyan has stated that the preparations for the Aurora Prize for Awakening Humanity award, scheduled for June 8-10, are underway.

Vardanyan has noted that this year the events will be organized “in a different way and at a different place” at the press briefing after the meeting with students of American University of Armenia on March 20.



“We have a long way to go. The most intriguing challenge is that the scale of this initiative is growing faster than we expected. We received 500 exceptional stories this year, which is five times more than we got for the inaugural award. Selection of the stories is a tough job, but we have a team of exceptional people, who do that work earnestly,” said Ruben Vardanyan.



He has noted that another challenge is expanding the geography of the initiative, as events were organized in recent months not only in Yerevan, but also in New York and Berlin. More events are to come in Moscow and London.



Society | 2018-03-05 10:53:24 New York hosts Aurora Dialogues

Society | 2018-03-19 13:58:56 Aurora Humanitarian Initiative announced a call for volunteers