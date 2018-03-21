Gregory of Narek statue installed in Vatican Gardens

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Armenian Ambassador to Vatican Mikayel Minasyan has informed today that installation of the two-meter bronze statue of St. Gregory of Narek, cast in Czech Republic, has been completed in Vatican Gardens.

He has reminded that in the frames of Pope France’s visit to Armenia in June 2016, Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan gifted a miniature stature of St. Gregory to His Holiness as a symbol of the Pope’s pilgrimage to the first Christian country.



“While handing over the gift, President Sargsyan expressed the hope that a larger version might appear in Vatican one day. Pope Francis liked the statue and the idea.



Soon a creative team headed by People’s Artist of Armenia, creator of St. Gregory’s statue David Yerevantsi started working on the project. Architect Mikael Hasratyan and project manager Vardan Karapetyan immersed themselves in the work and my friend Artur Janibekyan, who is very devoted to promoting Narek worldwide, joined me as the second sponsor of the statue,” said Mikayel Minasyan.