821 views

China to send 200 ambulances to Armenia


Photo: Ministrы of Healthcare of Armeniа

Photo: Ministrы of Healthcare of Armeniа


Yerevan /Mediamax/.This year China will provide Armenia with 200 free ambulances.

Minister of Healthcare of Armenia Levon Altunyan and Economic and Commercial Counselor of the People’s Republic of China Wang Shicai signed the relevant technical agreement on March 23.

The cars will arrive in Armenia within 110 days after signing the document.

Levon Altunyan expressed his gratitude to Chinese leadership for the help and emphasized that it will significantly improve the quality of emergency service in Armenia.

Comments

Dear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.

Latest news

Society | March 23, 2018 14:38
Armenia can assist other countries with demining

Foreign Policy | March 23, 2018 13:43
Trump’s new national security advisor once urged more US support for Azerbaijan

SMART future for Lori | March 23, 2018 17:12
COAF SMART Center at Debet-Dsegh crossroad ready to take off
Editor’s choice
banks.am
itel.am
sport
bravo.am
About the project | Contacts | Rules of Use  | Advertisement
Design by Balasanyan designbureau, Hosted by ADC
© Copyright Mediamax 1999 -2018, Subscribe