China to send 200 ambulances to Armenia

Yerevan /Mediamax/.This year China will provide Armenia with 200 free ambulances.

Minister of Healthcare of Armenia Levon Altunyan and Economic and Commercial Counselor of the People’s Republic of China Wang Shicai signed the relevant technical agreement on March 23.



The cars will arrive in Armenia within 110 days after signing the document.



Levon Altunyan expressed his gratitude to Chinese leadership for the help and emphasized that it will significantly improve the quality of emergency service in Armenia.