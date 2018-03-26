2055 views

German Embassy in Armenia to stop issuing Schengen visa



Yerevan /Mediamax/. The German Embassy in Armenia will no longer accept applications for Schengen visa starting from April 3, 2018.

The embassy has informed that from April 3, VisaMetric center will accept the applications for Schengen visa for Germany, Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg, Austria, and Sweden.

The German Embassy will hold a press conference on March 28 regarding the change, where German Ambassador to Armenia Matthias Kiesler, visa section attaché Alexander Barthold and VisaMetric manager will introduce the new procedure for visa application and explain the details and peculiarities of the visa issuing process.

