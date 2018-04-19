Armenian Cultural Days kick off in Malta

Armenian Cultural Days in Malta have kicked off on April 18 in the framework of Malta International Music Festival.



The events will be held until April 30 and feature 9 concerts, exhibitions, and film screenings.



Armenian Cultural Days in Malta are organized by the support of European Foundation for Support of Culture (EUFSC) in cooperation with Ministry for Justice, Culture and Local Government of Malta, Armenian Ministry of Culture, Arts Council Malta, and Valletta 2018 Foundation.



This year marks the 25th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between Armenia and Malta.



Armenian Ambassador to Italy and Malta Victoria Baghdasaryan has spoken at the press conference about the Armenian Cultural Days and attached importance to holding such large-scale events especially in the year when Malta’s capital city Valletta is declared European Cultural Capital.



Victoria Baghdasaryan and Konstantin Ishkhanov Photo: EUFSC

Photo: Mediamax

Aiman Mussakhajayeva Photo: EUFSC

Photo: Mediamax