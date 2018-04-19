Armenian Cultural Days kick off in Malta

Armenian Cultural Days in Malta have kicked off on April 18 in the framework of Malta International Music Festival.
The events will be held until April 30 and feature 9 concerts, exhibitions, and film screenings.
Armenian Cultural Days in Malta are organized by the support of European Foundation for Support of Culture (EUFSC) in cooperation with Ministry for Justice, Culture and Local Government of Malta, Armenian Ministry of Culture, Arts Council Malta, and Valletta 2018 Foundation.
This year marks the 25th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between Armenia and Malta.
Armenian Ambassador to Italy and Malta Victoria Baghdasaryan has spoken at the press conference about the Armenian Cultural Days and attached importance to holding such large-scale events especially in the year when Malta’s capital city Valletta is declared European Cultural Capital.
Photo: EUFSC
According to EUFSC President Konstantin Ishkhanov, the idea of days of Armenian culture in Malta appeared years ago, and Armenia State Symphony Orchestra becoming the resident of Malta International Music Festival this year has made these events more feasible.
The first concert, dedicated to the 115th anniversary of Aram Khachaturian, has been held in Republic Hall of Valletta’s Mediterranean Conference Centre (MCC). Malta Philharmonic Orchestra with Sergey Smbatyan as the conductor performed the Masquerade Suite and pieces from ballet “Gayaneh”.
Photo: Mediamax
Khachaturian’s Violin Concerto in D minor has been the key part of the concert as performed by Aiman Mussakhajayeva, National Artist of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Rector of Kazakh National University of Arts and laureate of renowned musical contests.
In the pre-concert press conference, the famous violinist has noted Aram Khachaturian’s special role in her life:
Photo: EUFSC
“When I was 12 years old, Khachaturian visited Almaty and I was lucky to play for him. He told me I would become a great musician, but I ought to remember that patience and hard work are extremely important for success. He gifted me the score for his violin concert.”
On the day of the concert MCC has also opened the exhibition of Aram Khachaturian photos
“International Language of Music”, which will be held until April 22.
Photo: Mediamax
Dance Ensemble “Araxe”, pianist Nareh Arghamanyan and the Khachaturian Trio are among the performers on the Armenian side. The cultural events will feature joint performances of the orchestras of Armenia and Malta, Komitas choir music performance by Choir of Malta, author’s concert of Tigran Mansuryan, “The Cross Stones” and “The Mystery of Stones” author’s photo exhibitions by Zaven Sargsyan, exhibition of Komitas photos, and “Seasons of the year” film by Artavazd Peleshyan.
Photo: Mediamax
The Armenian Cultural Days in Malta will conclude with The Magic Cello concert performed by winner of the International Tchaikovsky Competition Narek Hakhnazaryan.
Anna Bubushyan (Malta)
CommentsDear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.