Malta festival hosts Komitas exhibition and concert

The Armenian Cultural Days started in Malta on April 22, and so did the exhibition “Komitas. A Life in Photos”, dedicated to the founding father of Armenian school of music, composer and teacher Fr. Komitas. The Choir of Malta added their tune to the theme, performing for the first time the choir music by the great Armenian teacher.
We have sat down with Director of Komitas Museum-Institute Nikolay Kostandyan in Malta to talk about the exhibition and the event in general.
Photo: Mediamax
“This is our first visit to Malta. We consider it a very important task to properly represent the great Komitas in a European country, because his life was directly connected with Europe, where he studied, taught, gave concerts, published works and found his last shelter,” said Nikolay Kostandyan.
The museum selected 32 pictures for the exhibition, which ends with a graphic representation of Komitas titled “And this is me”.
Photo: Mediamax
“I believe the audience will make a good understanding of our great composer from the exhibition and the concert and these events will promote closer studies of his art and biography.
Photo: Mediamax
Komitas was seen not only as an Armenian composer, but as a reflection of Armenian identity and the history of Armenian music. This is an opportunity to show our national potential to the world,” said the Director of Komitas Museum-Institute.
Nikolay Kostandyan has thanked the President European Foundation for Support of Culture (EUFSC) Konstantin Ishkhanov.
Photo: Mediamax
“He is conducting a huge work to give a special, dominant place to Armenian culture in the framework of this festival,” stressed Kostandyan.
The official opening of the exhibition “Komitas. A Life in Photos” was followed by the concert of the Choir of Malta with laureate of multiple contests, singer (tenor) Sipan Olah as conductor.
Photo: Mediamax
“I performed Komitas in Malta before, but solo or with ensembles. I was offered to gather a choir for the Armenian Cultural Days and now the choir music of Komitas is ringing for the first time in Malta.
This is a great honor for me. I was fortunate to carry the same mission in the United Kingdom after founding the Komitas choir there.
The performance in Malta has become historical. It was received extremely well by the audience and with impressive excitement from the choir.
Photo: Mediamax
We selected compositions in different styles, guided by my experience with European singers and choirs. This is my fifth foreign choir to perform Armenian compositions.
Photo: Mediamax
The singers come from different choirs of Malta, as well as the opera theatre. I am certain they will take the sprout from this evening and make it into an ear by including Armenian music in their future performances,” said Sipan Olah.
Text and photos by Anna Bubushyan (Malta)
