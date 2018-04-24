Malta festival hosts Komitas exhibition and concert

The Armenian Cultural Days started in Malta on April 22, and so did the exhibition “Komitas. A Life in Photos”, dedicated to the founding father of Armenian school of music, composer and teacher Fr. Komitas. The Choir of Malta added their tune to the theme, performing for the first time the choir music by the great Armenian teacher.



We have sat down with Director of Komitas Museum-Institute Nikolay Kostandyan in Malta to talk about the exhibition and the event in general.



Nikolay Kostandyan and Sergey Smbatyan Photo: Mediamax

Photo: Mediamax

Photo: Mediamax

Photo: Mediamax

Photo: Mediamax

Photo: Mediamax