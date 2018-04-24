Malta listened to Aram Khachaturian’s music

Malta International Music Festival continues in Malta with more and more saturated and impressive program day by day.
On April 22 the crowded Republic Hall of Mediterranean Conference Centre in Valletta hosted the world premiere of “The Great Siege” symphonic cycle by one of the most popular modern composers Alexey Shor.
The event was followed by unforgettable music of Aram Khachaturian’s “Spartacus” ballet. The stage united Armenian State Symphony Orchestra and Malta Philharmonic Orchestra, conducted by Sergey Smbatyan.
This memorable concert was live-streamed by Medici TV, which has active audience of 700 000 people.
At the news conference before the concert Chairman of Malta Philharmonic Orchestra Sigmund Mifsud said that their cooperation with Armenian State Symphony Orchestra started in January of 2018 and participation in this event is a new stage of its development. He noted that this is the first experience of the two orchestras performing together on the same stage, and the format is very interesting both for the musicians and the audience.
Sergey Smbatyan remarked that each of the orachestras has its unique artistic style and their collaboration creates a combination of mutually complementing timbres, which provide powerful sonority.
After the concert (followed by long standing ovation) Sergey Smbatyan shared his impressions with Mediamax.
“This concert is very important for our orchestra, the resident of Malta International Music Festival this year. The festival is a very popular European musical “activity”, first of all owing to participation of world-renowned musicians. It is an honor to perform works of Aram Khachaturian and present an international premiere in Valletta, 2018 European Capital of Culture. It is also noteworthy that the concert is held within the frames Armenian Cultural Days in Malta. This project is the best option to introduce the world to our rich culture and professional performance. Our joint performances with international musicians are yet another important part of this mission,” Sergey Smbatyan said.
Anna Bubushyan (Malta)
