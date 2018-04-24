Malta listened to Aram Khachaturian’s music

Malta International Music Festival continues in Malta with more and more saturated and impressive program day by day.



On April 22 the crowded Republic Hall of Mediterranean Conference Centre in Valletta hosted the world premiere of “The Great Siege” symphonic cycle by one of the most popular modern composers Alexey Shor.



The event was followed by unforgettable music of Aram Khachaturian’s “Spartacus” ballet. The stage united Armenian State Symphony Orchestra and Malta Philharmonic Orchestra, conducted by Sergey Smbatyan.



