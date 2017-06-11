13 snapshots from Aurora Prize-2017

The second ceremony of the Aurora Prize for Awakening Humanity took place in Yerevan on May 28.
Mediamax in cooperation with Aurora Humanitarian Initiative presents 13 snapshots of the ceremony and the preceding events.
In the early morning of May 28, Aurora co-founders Vartan Gregorian, Ruben Vardanyan and Noubar Afeyan meet at Matenadaran to welcome the members of the Selection Committee.
Selection Committee members head to choose the 2017 Aurora Prize Laureate.
2016 Aurora Prize Laureate Marguerite Barankitse and renowned American diplomat Edward Djerejian at the official reception.
Future 2017 Aurora Prize Laureate Tom Catena and a UWC Dilijan student.
Author of the films about Aurora 2017 finalists Andrey Loshak at the official reception.
Legendary hero Shavarsh Karapetyan is one of the most favourite and expected guests of the Aurora Prize ceremony.
It seems like VivaCell-MTS’s General Manager Ralph Yirikian is taking a selfie.
All guests at the ceremony wanted to take a picture with Henrikh Mkhitaryan. Even President of the Armenian Football Federation Ruben Hayrapetyan has to wait for his turn.
Finally, it is his turn.
While the guests socialize in the entrance hall, members of the Aurora Creative Council Salpi Ghazarian and Artur Janibekyan are watching over the preparations in the concert hall.
The ceremony producer Alexander Revzin and Ruben Vardanyan make final touches.
Now Ruben Vardanyan is free to talk with Henrikh Mkhitaryan.
Two devoted Armenians: Ruben Vardanyan and Vartan Gregorian.
