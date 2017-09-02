15-day military service for Diaspora Armenians

Acts of valor by the Armenian Armed Forces have always been the source of inspirational stories about heroism, especially after 2016 April War. Current challenges and obstacles combine inspiration with discontent, picturing a contradictory image of the Armed Forces. Armenian Ministry of Defense in cooperation with Arar Civilizational Research Foundation launched Marar pilot program, which allows Armenian diasporans to personally get acquainted with the Armenian Army. This program became the practical expression of the essential “Diaspora-Army” idea.



10 Armenian young men from around the world were “called up” for military service on August 21. They lived in military reality for 15 days, exercising, practicing shooting, visiting military units, combat position and bordering communities.



Executive Director of Arar George Tabakyan said that the program is aimed encouraging repatriation, as well as creating connection between young Armenian diasporans and the Armenian Army. The organizers hope that participants would probably wish to become a part of the Armed Forces, through which they discovered Armenia.



“The Armenian diaspora has mainly emotional perception of our Army. They have not yet understood what Army is about and why we attach so much importance to having one. The diaspora has always admired Armenian fedayis. Armenia needed them at some point in history, and of course, we are grateful and respect all of them. Nevertheless, it is necessary now to strengthen the Armenian Army, and professional military service is an important tool to bring our goal into reality. The work of servicemen should become attractive and demanded,” George Tabakyan said.



The program involves healthy young men (aged 20-35) without previous convictions, who did not escape military service. Soon after the completion of registration, the representatives of the program study all applications in detail. Participants take care of their transportation to Armenia and pay a fee that covers accommodation, food, uniform, insurance. The program received 15 applications this year.



32-year-old Davit Sargsyan left Armenia at the age of 8, and this was his first visit since. He says that his age and family status do not allow him to think about military service, yet he decided to see the Armenian Army with his own eyes rather than just listen to what people tell about it.



“First and foremost I wanted to visit Armenia. Secondly, I wished to get acquainted with the Armenian Armed Forces, live like a serviceman and see historical monuments, involved in the program.”



Photo: Arar Foundation