“Smart City” program to be implemented in Yerevan

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Yerevan Municipality, VivaCell-MTS and Union of Employers of Information and Communication Technologies (UEICT) signed a memorandum of partnership today, within the frames of which the sides will support the implementation of "Yerevan: Smart City” strategic program.

Mayor Taron Margaryan expressed readiness to organize short-term and long-term events, aimed at developing innovative solutions for identification of municipal problems on all levels of municipal administration and provision of the city’s operation on daily basis.



Within its social investment program, VivaCell-MTS will support the implementation of the joint initiatives within the program, which are targeted to facilitate Yerevan’s further development by means of creating innovative city infrastructures.



“It is impossible to imagine a modern city without infrastructure based on innovative solutions. It is also hard to overestimate the role of information and telecommunication technologies in the development of the economy. Those technologies should serve the residents, providing them with the most comfortable life,” VivaCell-MTS General Manager Ralph Yirikian said.



Union of Employers of Information and Communication Technologies also expressed readiness to participate in the elaboration and implementation of the program.