Israeli Minister begins three-day visit to Armenia

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Minister of Regional Cooperation of Israel Tzachi Hanegbi has begun his official three-day visit to Armenia, which will end on July 27.

Armenian MFA informed that Tzachi Hanegbi is scheduled to meet with Armenian Parliament Speaker Ara Babloyan, Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan, as well as Minister of Transport, Communication and Information Technologies, and Minister of Agriculture.



Today Tzachi Hanegbi will take part in talks with Armenian Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian.



Mediamax finds it worth noticing that Israeli Knesset Deputy Speaker Tali Ploskov is expected to visit Yerevan with a delegation on September 10-13.