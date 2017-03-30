Reforms require active work, Artsakh President says

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Today President of Artsakh Republic Bako Sahakyan expressed his confidence that efficient activities and everything possible would be done to ensure implementation of the constitutional reforms and put the Constitution into effect.

Bako Sahakyan made that statement at the meeting on realization of the constitutional reforms.



Artsakh President noted that the reforms require comprehensive, systematic, long-standing, active and task-oriented work from the public system.



According to Bako Sahakyan, the guarantee of successful implementation of the constitutional reforms is conscientious attitude of the responsible authorities towards the solution of set tasks, and coordinated team work.



It is worth reminding that the new Artsakh Constitution has come into force partially in the second half of March.