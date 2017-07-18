Yerevan introduces CSTO FMs to Baku’s provocations

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Today Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Edward Nalbandian participated in the session of the Council of Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the Collective Security Treaty Organization in Minsk.

According to Armenian Foreign Ministry, Edward Nalbandian drew the attention of Foreign Ministers of CSTO member states to the efforts of Armenia and OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs for the advance of NK issue settlement, as well as Baku’s attempts to stall those efforts, hindering of implementation of the agreements reached in Vienna and St. Petersburg Summits, military provocations, and escalations of the overall situation.



The FMs touched upon decision making process at CSTO Summit 2016 in Yerevan, the priorities of Belarusian chairmanship, developments in Central Asia, Southern Caucasus and Near East, as well as coordination issues of foreign policies of CSTO member states.



The FMs came up with statements “On joint actions for tackling cyber security issues” and “On inadmissibility of memory desecration of World War II fighters”.