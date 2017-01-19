RPA Vice Chairman comments on Tsarukyan’s comeback to politics

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Vice President of the Republican Party of Armenia Armen Ashotyan expressed appreciation regarding Gagik Tsarukyan and Prosperous Armenia Party’s intention to participate in the April 2 parliamentary elections.

He said that by undertaking constitutional reforms, Armenian authorities “created the base to make political system of Armenia more open and more flexible”.



“Every political team that has something to say to the people and can provide a coherent program has the right to run for the upcoming elections, and that is laudable. Gagik Tsarukyan’s statement was an application for participating in the elections, and it can be useful for policical competition regardless of whether we agree with certain observations in the statement or whether they agree with ours. I believe we will have an interesting competition,” Armen Ashotyan’s statement reads.