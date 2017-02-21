OSCE/ODIHR opens its observation mission in Armenia

Yerevan /Mediamax/. OSCE/ODIHR formally opened today an observation mission for April 2 Parliamentary elections in Armenia.
Ambassador Jan Petersen, Head of the OSCE/ODIHR election observation mission, said today that the mission involved 14 experts and 28 long-term observers to be deployed in teams of two across the country.
In addition, ODIHR will request 250 long-term observers to monitor proceedings on the election day.
According to Jan Petersen, the election observation mission arrived in Yerevan yesterday and has already met with the representatives Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Central Electoral Commission of Armenia.
“We look forward to working closely with the authorities, parties, civil societies and all
those concerned,” Head of the OSCE/ODIHR mission said.
He emphasized that the mission’s activity would be “open and transparent, in compliance with international standards”.
“We came here to observe, estimate and make suggestions,” Jan Petersen said.
The statement of preliminary findings and conclusions will be issued on the day after the elections. The final report on the observation of the entire electoral process, including recommendations, will be published approximately two months after the completion of the election process.
