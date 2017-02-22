Number of selective abortions drops in Armenia

Yerevan /Mediamax/. According to the data from the National Statistical Service of Armenia, 2016 saw 112 boys born in Armenia as compared to 100 girls.

Today UNFPA Armenia Assistant Representative Garik Hayrapetyan stated there’s a positive tendency for three consecutive years in that regard, as in 2013, 114 boys were born as compared to 100 girls.



“We can surely count this as a success. Armenia is one of a few countries that registered a positive tendency in five years. I believe one of the reasons for that is the tangibleness of the issue in the society,” Garik Hayrapetyan said.



Head of Maternal and Reproductive Health Department of Armenian Ministry of Healthcare Gayane Avagyan noted in her turn that 2016 was the year when the amendment, prohibiting gender-based abortion, came into force. Moreover, parents are given 3 days of waiting when they apply for interruption of pregnancy.



Garik Hayrapetyan observed that Armenia also has the issue of integrating girls into the society, as in some marzes parents don’t send their daughters to school due to low or zero number of other girls in the class.